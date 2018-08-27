Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — So many shelter pets are waiting for a second chance. Animals in need of love and companionship even though they may not have had the happiest of beginnings.

One of those pets is Loki. His story has no “once upon a time.”

Instead, Loki’s story begins with starvation and squalor. Fittingly, his miracle begins the day after Christmas when Pittsburgh Police found him tied outside in 20 degree temperatures.

Extremely emaciated and his paws bleeding, he was living in trash outside of a home with no protection from the cold winter weather other than an old comforter.

Loki was taken to the Humane Animal Rescue shelter on the North Side. They pick up Loki’s story from there.

At 6-years-old, they say Loki weighed just 41 pounds, described by his caretakers as just skin and bones.

His owner blamed Loki’s condition on worms, shelter officials say. However, after a medical examination, he was put on a special dietary plan and quickly started gaining weight.

Humane Animal Rescue said: “It was clear to everyone that this pup’s condition was solely a result of being neglected. A month after he came to our shelter, he was finally healthy enough to be made available for adoption.”

Loki’s story was taking a turn for the better. But it seemed that shelter life was not agreeing with him. Jumpy, stressed and anxious about the other animals, Loki started a specialized obedience class but still needed additional care, training and love.

So, he spent the next few months jumping from the shelter’s prison foster program in February to Humane Animal Rescue’s East End shelter in March, and finally to a foster home a few weeks later.

All the while, those caring for him saying he was a good boy and great company, and enjoyed walks. They made signs and posters in hopes of helping him get adopted, but “Loki just could not find a home.”

HAR said: “Almost four months after coming to the shelter, Loki went home with a new dog foster, who didn’t have any other dogs in her home. The staff didn’t expect what happened next. The foster parent reported that all of Loki’s bad behaviors (other than the occasional jumpiness) completely disappeared. He was a completely different dog. At 65 lbs, Loki finally achieved a healthy weight after finding some long-desired peace & quiet.”

Loki needed one last miracle, a furever family.

When he returned to the shelter again because his foster mom was going out of town, a family finally took notice. After some consideration, they decided Loki was the dog for them.

The shelter said: “They celebrated his pre-adoption with a celebratory dinner. The following day, his new people returned to the shelter & made it official.”

Despite all his struggles, Loki has overcome the odds. An eight-month long journey to a “happily ever after.”

His former owner was charged with animal cruelty and neglect.

But now Loki gets to live the relaxed life of a pampered pooch. One that pets in shelters all across the country are waiting for. They may not have had the obstacles that Loki had to deal with, but that’s all they want, a chance from someone kind and compassionate, looking for some companionship from a furry, warm forever friend.

