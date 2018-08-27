Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Some Mt. Lebanon schools were told to shelter in place Monday morning while officers responded to an incident on Washington Road.

Mt. Lebanon Police officers were sent to Washington Road between Shady Drive and Central Square around 10:30 a.m. for a report of an incident that allegedly involved a person with access to a firearm.

During the incident, officers asked Washington Elementary School and Mellon Middle School to shelter in place. “Shelter in place” means that no one should be allowed to enter or leave the school, but classes and activities can continue as usual inside the building.

Police say the incident was later resolved peacefully and the shelter in place order was lifted.

No further details on the incident have been released.

It was the first day of classes in the Mt. Lebanon School District.

