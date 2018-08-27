Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — A neighborhood feud over a parking spot ended with a young woman allegedly throwing bleach at a group of people, including children.

It all started when Ebony Archie’s husband got into an argument with neighbors on Atmore Street in Marshall-Shadeland.

“All because my son parked in front of her house,” Archie said.

Archie says she and her children also got involved in the argument, and at one point, 18-year-old Kira Jackson allegedly spat in Archie’s husband’s face.

Police then showed up, but they left after things calmed down.

The incident didn’t end there, however. Jackson later allegedly threw bleach out of a second-story window in the direction of Archie’s son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

“The girl had a pot of bleach and poured it right here in front of my house and in the street and then somebody threw an E & J bottle and almost hit my grandbaby and my daughter-in-law,” Archie said.

A woman who lives in the neighboring home denies the claims and says no bleach was ever thrown.

“We had no trouble until [Archie’s family] moved on this block. Drama, alcohol, drugs,” the woman said.

“I don’t know what her problem is, but she’s… something’s wrong with them people over there,” Archie said.

No one was hurt. One neighbor had a shirt that appeared to have bleach stains on it.

Jackson is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. She is in the Allegheny County Jail.