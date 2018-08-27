Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today was supposed to be the start of classes for several schools around the area, but various problems have prompted delays.

The first day of school at Hance Elementary School in the Pine-Richland School District is on hold due to a mold problem.

The district sent out an email to parents saying it is taking the necessary precautions to clean the mold.

An optional parent meeting will be held tonight to go over the cleanup plan. The first day of school is now scheduled for Tuesday.

All other schools in the Pine-Richland School District go back today.

Meanwhile, students at Mount Pleasant Junior-Senior High School will not be returning to class until Sept. 4.

The district said the wet summer took a toll on its buildings. Rain made its way into exterior windows, which led to water getting into some classrooms. Those classrooms will need to be cleaned and the windows will need to be caulked before the 900 students can go back.

Elementary schools in the district will go back today as planned.

Lastly, a construction and expansion project is delaying the start for students in the Canon-McMillan School District until next week.

The delay applies to all grade levels in the district.