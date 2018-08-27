Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROTHERSVALLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two children escaped a rollover crash in Somerset County uninjured on Saturday, but the driver was killed.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Garrett Shortcut Road in Brothersvalley Township.

State police say 33-year-old Brittany R. Brady, of Somerset, Pa., was going around a left-hand turn just south of East Mud Pike Road when she went off the right-hand side of the road.

Brady over-corrected while trying to get back on the road, causing the vehicle to slide sideways and overturn twice before coming to a rest on its roof.

According to police, Brady was thrown out of the driver’s side window and suffered a major head injury.

Brady was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 11-year-old children, a boy and a girl, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, but police say they were not injured.

The children were both wearing seatbelts, but Brady was not.