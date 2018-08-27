August is National Sandwich Month and if you’re looking for some tasty ways to celebrate, check out these recipes from Weight Watchers!

Egg, Bacon, and Greens Breakfast Sandwiches

Prep/cook time: under 30 minutes; Serves 4

SmartPoints value: 3

To quickly trim collard greens, fold each leaf in half at the stem, then tear off the tough portion of the stem and discard. To slice them, stack several leaves together, roll them up like a cigar, and thinly slice.

2 tsp olive oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

½ lb collard greens, trimmed and thinly sliced (about 6 c)

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp hot pepper sauce

2 slices turkey bacon

4 large eggs

2 whole wheat sandwich thins, split and toasted

2 Tbsp grated pecorino Romano

1. Heat 1 tsp oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot and cook, stirring constantly, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add greens and salt; cook, stirring frequently, until greens are tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in pepper sauce. Cover and keep warm.

2. Meanwhile, place bacon in large nonstick skillet; set over medium heat. Cook until crisp, about 3 minutes on each side. With tongs, transfer bacon to paper towel-lined plate and drain.

3. Add remaining 1 tsp oil to same skillet. Break eggs into skillet; cook until whites are opaque, 3-4 minutes. Cook, cover, until eggs are cooked as desired, 30-60 seconds longer.

4. Place a sandwich thin half, cut side up, on each of the four plates. Top evenly with greens mixture. Break each slice of bacon in half and place on greens. Place an egg on top of bacon, sprinkle evenly with pecorino Romano, and serve at once.

Falafel Sandwiches with Avocado Lime Sauce

Prep/cook time: under 30 minutes; Serves 4

SmartPoints value: 5

Fill the pitas with any veggies you have on hand; sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, leaf lettuce, or sliced bell peppers would be delicious.

½ small avocado, pitted and peeled

2 Tbsp light sour cream

2 Tbsp chopped tomato

1 Tbsp minced red onion

1 tsp lime juice

¼ tsp salt

1 (15 ½-oz) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

¼ c shredded reduced-fat Mexican chees blend

¼ c plain dried bread crumbs

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

¼ tsp ground cumin

2 tsp canola oil

4 (7-inch) whole wheat pitas

1. To make sauce, mash avocado in small bowl. Add sour cream, tomato, onion, lime juice, and salt; stir to mix well.

2. Mash beans in large bowl. Add cheese, breadcrumbs, scallions, cilantro, egg white, and cumin, stirring to mix well. With damp hands, form mixture into four (1/2-inch-thick) oval patties.

3. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add patties and cook until brown and crispy, about 3 minutes on each side.

4. Cut off top 1/3 of each pita and reserve for another use. Stuff each pita with 1 falafel patty and top with about 2 Tbsp avocado sauce.

Avocado Lobster Roll

Prep time: 25 minutes; Serves 4

SmartPoints value: 4

½ ripe Hass avocado

2 Tbsp light mayonnaise

2 Tbsp plain fat-free Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp lime juice

¼ tsp kosher salt

2 Tbsp fat-free milk (if needed)

12 oz cooked lobster meat (from abut two 1 ½ lb lobsters), cut into 1-inch chunks

2 medium celery stalks, cut in thin diagonal slices

1 Tbsp snipped chives + extra, for garnish

4 reduced-fat hot dog buns, preferably top-sliced

3 red radishes, sliced paper thin, for garnish

Lime wedges, for service (optional)

1. Combine avocado, mayonnaise, yogurt, lime juice, and salt in a mini-food processor; puree until smooth. (If you don’t have a food processor, just mash ingredients very thoroughly with a fork.) Thin the mixture slightly, as needed, with fat-free milk so that it will coat salad ingredients smoothly.

2. Combine avocado mixture with lobster meat, celery, and 1 Tbsp chives; stir with a rubber spatula to coat well.

3. Toast rolls in a toaster without opening them (if they fit) or toast in oven.

4. Divide lobster salad among warm rolls; sprinkle with remaining chives and the radishes. Serve immediately with lime wedges, if using.