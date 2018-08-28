Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — The state Auditor General says the former superintendent of the Jeannette City School District accepted a free trip to California, which was paid for by a software vendor.

Investigators say the former superintendent also purchased more than $4,000 worth of math software from that vendor.

“In Jeannette specifically, what needs to happen is, focusing on the kids,” said state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale. “When that trip was taken, there wasn’t a focus on the kids, that lead to purchase of a program that wasn’t needed and the school district approved it. I don’t know how that happened, but it can’t happen again.”

DePasquale also released information concerning an audit of the Monessen City School District.

He says the district continues to struggle with late financial statements while putting its own financing and credit ratings at risk.