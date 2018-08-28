Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – (KDKA) – If you’re planning on vacationing in Myrtle Beach, leave your dirty mouth at home.

That’s the warning from police in the South Carolina City.

In fact, swearing or profane language could land you in jail, or with a $500 fine.

Myrtle Beach Online reports the lewd, obscene, and profane language ordinance is a misdemeanor and falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense.

“We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness you deserve,” Lt. Bryan Murphy told the Myrtle Beach Online.

The disorderly conduct offense states, that a person should not make, utter, or direct any lewd, obscene or profane words towards another person. Those words reportedly including “libelous expletives” or “fighting words.”

The city reportedly made $22,161 last year off of the profane language citations and wrote nearly 300 tickets, averaging $77 each.