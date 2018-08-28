Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just in time for the start of the school year, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has added 60 new cameras in the Oakland area.

The expansion was spawned in large part by the murder of University of Pittsburgh student Alina Sheykhet.

It was through surveillance cameras at a pizza shop that detectives were able to recover what they say is the murder weapon – from a sewer nearby.

That evidence will be used in the prosecution of Sheykhet’s former boyfriend, Matthew Darby.

The idea behind the Oakland expansion is more virtual security to better protect our children and deter crime.

The district attorney’s office added 60 cameras throughout the Oakland area. There are 54 overview cameras and six that contain license plate recognition technology.

The total cost of the project is $95,000. UPMC contributed $65,000, Pitt contributed $15,000, and the district attorney’s office contributed $15,000.

Among those in attendance at the announcement today, the attorney for the Sheykhet family and Dakota James’ mother, Pam.

Dakota was the Duquesne University graduate student who went missing and it was later discovered that he drowned.

“When I talked to Alina’s mother the other day about this initiative…she was quite emotional and basically said, ‘Wow, Alina is making a difference.’ Indeed she does, and indeed she has made a difference,” attorney Bob Del Greco said.

“When my son went missing in January of 2017, my family and I felt alone in the wake of our 40 day tragedy and we were left to forge on our own. With the knowledge of hindsight we have vowed to share what we have learned and help make things better. So we started a non profit organization in honor of my son. Part of our foundation’s mission is to make improvements in publc safety by placing surveillance cameras in high-risk areas. We believe these cameras will reduce all forms of incidents as well as reduce the number of missing persons,” Pam James said.

Now, the total number of district attorney’s office cameras around the county is 450. There are 80 locations, creating more than 60 virtual checkpoints.