WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – A young man, who was killed in Wilkinsburg over the weekend, had been wanted by police since a chase back in May.

Tarue Johnson, 22, of Pittsburgh, was shot in the 1500 block of Swissvale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When Wilkinsburg Police arrived on the scene, they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was wanted for allegedly stealing his sister’s car and trying to evading police. He allegedly ran from a still-running car and escaped. Charges were still pending against him when he was killed.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he was also charged as an adult with shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2014, when he was 17 years old.

The boy survived, but he and another witness were expected to testify against Johnson. The other witness, 17-year-old Naytel Pack, was shot and killed in July 2014.

Charles Stevens, Johnson’s brother, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in Pack’s death and was sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the 15-year-old’s shooting and was sentenced to two to six years in prison and five years of probation.

In May 2016, Johnson was paroled, but did not meet the terms of his release. He was declared delinquent by the Board of Probation and Parole at that time.

Then, in June of 2017, Johnson was found inside a home in the East Hills and was taken into custody. He was found in possession of drugs and weapons.

He remained in jail until January 2018 when the district attorney’s office asked for his non-jury trial to be pushed back in order to find a witness.

According to the Post-Gazette, Judge Anthon Mariani granted the request, “but also gave Johnson a non-monetary bond, on the condition he be released into state parole custody.”

In February, he was found not guilty on the drug and weapons charges. But, he violated his parole less than a month later and was declared delinquent again in April. He had been wanted since that time.