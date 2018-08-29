Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Antonio Brown is used to getting high in the air to make highlight reel catches. But, the Steelers’ wide receiver is getting some help with his next sky-high endeavor.

Brown is going to be featured in an upcoming episode of Animal Planet’s “Treehouse Masters.”

While the specifics of the design are unknown, it apparently has plumbing.

According to the Butler Eagle, any plumbing project in Allegheny County must be completed by a master plumber. Once complete, the work must also be inspected.

The show’s producers reached out to about 100 master plumbers in the Pittsburgh-area and Kennihan Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning was selected for the job.

The show is scheduled to air on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m.