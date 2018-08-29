Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BALTIMORE (CBS) — A Maryland animal shelter is caring for several dogs after they were abandoned in an empty lot in Baltimore.
Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Center (BARCS) took in the animals after animal control officers found two dogs tied to a tree alongside their puppies at Belair Road and Anntana Avenue.
One 10-week-old puppy looked unwell and was bleeding from his head because someone had cut off his ears.
“Our veterinarians have reason to believe that it was done with a household-type object. Maybe scissor, or a knife,” Bailey Deacon, with BARCS said.
Animal Control officers saw the puppies were for sale. The puppies were seized and brought to BARCS for care.
Claude, the injured puppy, was seen immediately by vets, and BARCS said his ears were removed using poor instruments, such as household objects, leaving him with tissue damage, pain and an infection.
“Our hearts are broken seeing this beautiful little boy’s body mutilated, and thinking of the horrors of the act. Not only does ear cropping create unnecessary physical pain and discomfort for dogs, but it can also leave animals with lasting trauma,” BARCS staff said in an email.
Claude underwent surgery Tuesday and lost more of his ear structure. He was also battling an infection.
“He was in extreme pain. He was crying, he was screaming and it was very very difficult to watch,” Deacon said.
The practice of cropping ears has been opposed by several animal rights groups including the American Veterinary Medical Association.
“He’s beautiful because he immediately started trusting and forgiving people after the horrible horrible abuse and acts that happened to him,” Deacon said.
Baltimore City Animal Control is investigating the crimes against Claude. There is an open investigation. If you are able to provide any further information on this case, please call Detective Fritzges with the BCPD Animal Abuse Unit at 443-681-0101.
BARCS is asking for donations to help care for Claude, you can donate here.