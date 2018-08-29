Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Police are looking for a thief who they say targeted mourners during a funeral in Washington County.

A woman was caught looking through cars outside of Salandra Funeral Home in Canonsburg on Monday.

Workers had lined up the cars outside the church across the street so they were ready to go when the funeral service was over.

“We were at the Mass, and one of my employees came out, as she was crossing the street, she saw a lady crouched down by one of the cars and when she approached her and asked if she could help her, she said, ‘No, I just lost some things out of my purse’” Joseph Salandra, the funeral home’s owner, said.

The woman got away with a lot of stuff, including a gun and electronics.