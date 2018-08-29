SEVERE WEATHER:Storms, Showers Moving Through Parts Of The Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brenda Waters, Canonsburg, Local TV, Theft, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Police are looking for a thief who they say targeted mourners during a funeral in Washington County.

A woman was caught looking through cars outside of Salandra Funeral Home in Canonsburg on Monday.

canonsburg funeral car thefts Police Seek Woman Accused Of Stealing From Cars Lined Up For Funeral Procession

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Workers had lined up the cars outside the church across the street so they were ready to go when the funeral service was over.

“We were at the Mass, and one of my employees came out, as she was crossing the street, she saw a lady crouched down by one of the cars and when she approached her and asked if she could help her, she said, ‘No, I just lost some things out of my purse’” Joseph Salandra, the funeral home’s owner, said.

The woman got away with a lot of stuff, including a gun and electronics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s