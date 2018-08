Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — At least one person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in Latrobe.

A Westmoreland County emergency official said a single vehicle hit a utility pole shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Route 982, near Mission Road. The force of the impact sheared the pole and brought down power lines.

Route 982 was closed in both directions between Mission Road and Route 30.

At least one other person was injured in the crash.