SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorms Moving Into Parts Of The Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A hot and humid day is giving way to evening storms and showers across the western Pennsylvania region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:45 p.m. for Allegheny, Beaver and Butler counties.

“A line of showers, a couple embedded thunderstorms approaching the area,” said KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla. “Everyone is going to see some rain as we head down through the early part of tonight.”

Verszyla says the main window of opportunity will be between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

storms radar Storms, Showers Move Into Area Ahead Of Cooler Temperatures

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

After the rain moves through, cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the weather conditions.

