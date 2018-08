Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Westmoreland County auction house Thursday.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed a fire broke out at the Gilmore Auction Galleries on Martin Road in Rostraver Township just after 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no one was believed to be trapped inside the building.

