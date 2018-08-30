GREECE (CBS Local) – A new study on sexual health may have a lot of men running to their favorite Italian restaurant tonight.

According to scientists in Greece, olive oil may be better than Viagra when it comes to boosting sexual performance. The study, published by the University of Athens, examined over 600 men and found that an olive oil-rich diet cut the risk of erectile dysfunction by up to 40 percent.

The men, who had an average age of 67, switched to a Mediterranean-style diet which focused on eating fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and replaced all butter with olive oil. Patients also reduced the amount of processed meats they usually ate.

“This is a drug free solution that allows men to keep their sexual function. But also a long-term answer to protecting a man’s ability to perform in the bedroom,” Dr. Christina Chrysohoou said, via Medical Daily. “Viagra does not improve something long-term, it can only give some short effect in order to have sexual capacity.”

Researchers noted that the olive oil heavy diet created healthier blood vessels in men, which supports better circulation, including during sex.

The Mediterranean diet has also been credited with reportedly reducing the risk of metabolic syndromes like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.