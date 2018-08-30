SEVERE WEATHER:Storms, Showers Moving Through Parts Of The Area
BRUNSWICK, Maine (KDKA) – PETA is looking to build a large roadside tombstone to memorialize lobsters killed in a truck crash in Maine.

According to the Portland Press Herald, a truck hauling approximately 7,000 pounds of live lobster crashed in Brunswick on Aug. 22. Initial reports indicated the truck may have hydroplaned before going off the road, down an embankment and overturning.

Now, PETA wants to construct a 5-foot-tall monument to memorialize the crustaceans.

The animal rights group sent a photo of the proposed monument to the Maine Department of Transportation. The monument would read, “In memory of the lobsters who suffered and died at this spot August 2018. Try Vegan, PETA.”

The department is reportedly reviewing the request.

 

