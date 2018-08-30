Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority of Allegheny County is making it easier for commuters to keep track of buses and light rail vehicles.

Three new tools were launched Thursday: real-time vehicle location information via text messaging, automated vehicle location information via phone and ACCESS Paratransit vehicle location.

Riders can find out when the next bus or light rail vehicle is set to arrive at any given stop by texting “PAAC” followed by the stop ID to 41411. The automated text messaging system uses information from both live TrueTime tracking and schedules for both buses and light rail vehicles.

The Port Authority says most stops have been retrofitted to include the stop ID number, but riders can also call Customer Service at (412) 442-2000 or visit paac.maps.arcgis.com to find a stop ID.

Riders can also access live and scheduled vehicle information 24 hours a day by calling Port Authority Customer Service at (412) 442-2000. The system will also provide ConnectCard balance information and general information.

ACCESS Paratransit riders can receive estimated vehicle arrival times, the number of stops preceding their pickup or drop-off and their vehicle ID number by registering their cell phone number and texting “ETA” to (412) 727-8262 or visiting m.myaccessride.com. Riders can register at myaccessride.com/real-time-information.

Later this year, the Port Authority will launch a new website with redesigned and rebuilt Trip Tools, including TrueTime live vehicle tracking, a trip planner and a schedule finder.