Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a convenience store fire in Fayette County early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. at Marky Finner’s Supermart in South Connellsville.

The store is located along South Pittsburgh Street, near Marie Street.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details