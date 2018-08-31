Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The secretary of the Republican Committee in Beaver County has reportedly resigned after several controversial social media posts surfaced online.

The BeaverCountian.com published an investigative report into the matter earlier this week.

According to the website, Facebook posts allegedly made by Carla Maloney used derogatory terms to refer to African American athletes in the NFL, and urged white people to stop paying their salaries.

Maloney submitted her resignation Friday, and apologized.

In a statement published to the website, she said in part: “I know my posts and comments were disrespectful to not only the people that I love, but families across the country. I am eager to make this situation right with the Beaver County Republican Committee and the public at large.”

The committee issued this statement to the Beaver Countian:

“The views expressed in her posts are abhorrent and have no place in reasonable public discourse. We denounce these comments in the strongest terms possible.”

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.