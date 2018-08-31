  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A state police report has concluded that the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when she rear-ended another man’s car, killing them both.

The Hartford Courant reports that police determined Katherine Berman was speeding and did not apply her brakes before crashing into a car driven by 87-year-old Edward Bertulis.

State police closed the investigation without filing any charges because both drivers died.

Bertulius was on his way back from visiting his wife’s grave at the time of the crash on May 9, 2017, in Woodbury.

The family of Bertulius has filed a lawsuit alleging that a Woodbury restaurant served alcohol to Berman while she was intoxicated before the crash.

