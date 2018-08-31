Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Missing Man, Shaler Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man in Shaler Township.

According to police, 71-year-old Frederick Check was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at his home on Fall Run Road in Glenshaw.

frederick check Police Searching For Missing Shaler Twp. Man

(Photo Credit: Shaler Township Police)

Check drives a 2004 Hyundai Accent with a Pennsylvania license plate reading JJS-0427.

frederick check hyundai accent Police Searching For Missing Shaler Twp. Man

(Photo Credit: Shaler Township Police)

Police say Check suffers from depression and other unspecified medical conditions.

His family has not been able to reach Check via cell phone.

Check also has family in Valencia and Freeport, and he has been known to travel through Kittanning.

Anyone who sees Check or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Shaler Township Police by calling (412) 473-3056.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s