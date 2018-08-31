Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing man in Shaler Township.

According to police, 71-year-old Frederick Check was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17 at his home on Fall Run Road in Glenshaw.

Check drives a 2004 Hyundai Accent with a Pennsylvania license plate reading JJS-0427.

Police say Check suffers from depression and other unspecified medical conditions.

His family has not been able to reach Check via cell phone.

Check also has family in Valencia and Freeport, and he has been known to travel through Kittanning.

Anyone who sees Check or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Shaler Township Police by calling (412) 473-3056.