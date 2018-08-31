Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The application period for “PGH Lab 4.0” is now open.

PGH Lab connects local startup companies with the City of Pittsburgh, local authorities and independent institution.

The city has completed three cycles of PGH Labs and engaged 15 local startups.

Applications are now being accepted for the fourth cycle. Startups can propose solutions to complex challenges in the following areas: improve operations, citizen engagement, climate change and environment, and other.

Selected startups will be offered co-working space, access to the city’s network and mentoring and guidance from city affiliates.

The application deadline is Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.

Program eligibility, application form, and legal requirements can be found on the website: pghlab.pittsburghpa.gov