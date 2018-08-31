  • KDKA TVOn Air

SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a male victim was found dead at a South Side Slopes home Friday morning.

Homicide detectives were sent to Monastery Avenue just before 9 a.m.

south side slopes monastery avenue 1 Found Dead In South Side Slopes After Robbery Report

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

According to police, a resident living at a Monastery Avenue home called 911 to report he was being robbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim dead on the property. The resident who had called 911 had a gash on his forehead and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

