SAN ANTONIO (KDKA) – A man was knocked unconscious after throwing an ax at a moving train, which bounced back and hit him in the head.

According to a KENS-TV report, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in San Antonio.

Officers responded to the scene and found the man lying on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unclear.

The train conductor initially thought they had hit someone.

No other information was available.