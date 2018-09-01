Filed Under:Arrest, City of Duquesne Police, Local TV

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Duquesne Police arrested a man for public intoxication and multiple drug infractions on Friday.

The unidentified male was transported to the Allegheny County Jail and will be facing various charges.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., patrolling officers along Grant Avenue noticed a 33-year-old male from Pittsburgh stumbling down the sidewalk near North Fourth Street.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Duquesne Police Department.

As the officers approached, the male fled, running through a yard before jumping over a wall. The male was caught and initially arrested for public intoxication. He also had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation.

The suspect was found to have a couple of crack pipes, a snorting straw, burnt spoons, 90 Soma pills (potent muscle relaxer/schedule IV controlled substance), and a small plastic bag of white powder, which is believed to be cocaine.

A more colorful version of the arrest was posted by the City of Duquesne Police Department Facebook page.

