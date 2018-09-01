  • KDKA TVOn Air

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say four people, including a child, have died in a wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 90.

Police say the crash early Saturday in Gary killed the driver of a Toyota SUV that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway with no headlights on. She was identified as 25-year-old Tiara Davis of Calumet City, Illinois.

Police say the crash also killed three people in a Jeep: 45-year-old driver Octavio Chavez-Renovato of Chicago, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their son, 14-year-old Luis.

All four died at the scene.

Police say three daughters of the couple, 10-year-old Emily, 11-year-old Damaris and 7-month-old Florali, sustained serious to critical injuries and were airlifted to hospitals in nearby Chicago.

