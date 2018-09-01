Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The second half of the game between No. 17 West Virginia and Tennessee has resumed after a weather delay of over an hour.

The threat of lightning forced officials to clear the stadium and send fans into the concourse. The game resumed after a 65-minute delay.

West Virginia scored shortly after play resumed to take a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter. The Mountaineers led 13-7 at halftime.

Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier was 9 of 15 for 154 yards with one touchdown for the Mountaineers in the first half.

