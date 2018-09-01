Filed Under:College Football, West Virginia Mountaineers, West Virginia University, WVU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The second half of the game between No. 17 West Virginia and Tennessee has resumed after a weather delay of over an hour.

The threat of lightning forced officials to clear the stadium and send fans into the concourse. The game resumed after a 65-minute delay.

weather delay Second Half Of Tennessee WVU Game Resumes After Weather Delay

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: Play is stopped due to weather concerns during the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Tennessee Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

West Virginia scored shortly after play resumed to take a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter. The Mountaineers led 13-7 at halftime.

Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier was 9 of 15 for 154 yards with one touchdown for the Mountaineers in the first half.

