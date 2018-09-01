Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A local police officer is being honored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund for his bravery during a river rescue.

Patrolman Scott Petroff will receive the organization’s Officer of the Month Award for August.

Officers were sent to the Shenango River on May 5 for a report that a man and a woman had been swept away by strong currents while swimming.

Petroff arrived on the scene first and jumped into the river, still wearing his uniform and bulletproof vest. He managed to guide both the man and woman back to shore, where first responders and others were waiting to help.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, located in Washington D.C., is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers.

The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program recognizes officer who “distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.”

Petroff and the other 2018 Officer of the Month Award recipients will be honored at a ceremony in Washington D.C. next year.