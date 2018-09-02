Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Butler Area School District is considering dismissing students early this week if temperatures inside the schools become dangerously high.

Superintendent Brian J. White Jr. posted a message to parents and guardians saying while he enjoyed seeing students back for the first week of school he “also saw the faces of students who were uncomfortably hot in some of our buildings.”

With temperatures expected to climb higher than 90 degrees this week, White says they may dismiss school two hours early out of the concern that temperatures inside some of their buildings may climb higher than the temperature outside.

White says the decision to dismiss schools early will be made by 6 p.m. the day before to give families some advance notice to arrange child care.

The early dismissals will apply to all schools in the district. Even if students are dismissed early, lunch will be served and it will count as a full day of school.

Early dismissal notices will be released via automated phone calls, text messages and emails. Notices will also be posted to the school’s website and social media accounts.

White says this is a short-term solution and he will work with the school board to develop a long-term solution. In the meantime, the school district is purchasing new window air conditioning units.

To read White’s message, visit basdk12.org/news/44.