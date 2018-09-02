Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A dog was killed when fire ripped through a Cranberry Township patio home Sunday.

Crews were called to Clearbrook Drive around 8:15 a.m.

Cranberry Assistant Fire Chief Larry Clutter said they were worried about the fire spreading since the homes were so close together.

“That was the major concern. While I was en route here, we were getting calls from dispatch reporting that PD reported that it could extend into the neighboring units,” Clutter said. “Not that it’s good, but the good thing is that it was an end unit, so we only had to worry about it extending on one side instead of two.”

The homeowner got out safely, but a dog did not.

Two units were unlivable after the fire.