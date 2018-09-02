Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Florida authorities are searching for a 2-year-old boy after his mother said a stranger offered them a ride, knocked her unconscious and left her in the woods.

Largo police say the woman was walking with her son Saturday night when a man in a white Toyota Camry offered them a ride.

Once inside the car, the man punched her in the face and she lost consciousness.

The woman told investigators she regained consciousness early Sunday morning in a wooded area and the man and her son were gone.

She described the man as black, about 25 years old with dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau.

He is black and was wearing a blue shirt with 72 on the front and blue gym shorts.

