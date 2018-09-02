Vigil Held For Laurel H.S. Football Player Who Fractured Vertebrae During Game

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A community is rallying around a Laurel High School football player who was seriously injured during a game Friday night.

According to a GoFundMe page, sophomore Hayden Hamilton collided with another player and fractured a vetrebrae in his neck.

He was flown to Children’s Hospital, where he was in surgery for nine hours.

Hayden’s father, Chad Hamilton, posted an update Saturday afternoon to say doctors and surgeons were able to stabilize the vertebrae in Hayden’s neck and “did their best” to decompress his spinal cord.

A vigil for Hayden was held Sunday evening at Laurel High School’s stadium.

“He has arm movement and stuff, but right now the lower extremities, they’re waiting for. He had some sensation in the stomach and they were able to pull the ventilator out,” Laurel High School Football Coach Brian Cooper said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hayden’s family with medical expenses: gofundme.com/hayden-hamilton-road-to-recovery

More than 400 people together donated more than $25,000 in just one day.