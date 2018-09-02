Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A south St. Louis father is searching for answers almost a month after his 16-year-old son with autism was shot and killed.

Jermar Russell said his son Trevon was swinging at Mt. Pleasant Park the afternoon of August 2. Officers responded to the park at 4461 Michigan Avenue around 2 p.m. to find Trevon suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“That’s my only son, I’ll never have another first born son. He was almost a man,” said Jermar.

A few weeks after the incident, police released video of a female inside a convenience store near Arsenal Street and Lemp Avenue. While officers said they do not have any suspects, they are calling her a person of interest. Trevon’s father is hoping anyone that knows her will come forward.

“I need justice, I can’t just let this go,” said Jermar

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

