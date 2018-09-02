Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DENVER (CBS4) – A wind-driven snow hit the top of Pikes Peak late Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted a picture of the squall.

We’ll, that didn’t take long. It’s September 1st and winter has returned to the summit of Pikes Peak. These images, captured around 11:15 pm, are courtesy of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway and the City of Colorado Springs. The temperature at the time of these images was 30°. #cowx pic.twitter.com/5m0JJHZe05 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 2, 2018

Based on webcams it looks like perhaps up to an inch of wet snow accumulated.

Late summer snow is quite common across the high elevations of Colorado.

More could fall this week as a cool and unsettled weather pattern remains in place.