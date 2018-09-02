  • KDKA TVOn Air

MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — One person was struck by a train in Marshall-Shadeland early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in the 2900 block of New Beaver Avenue.

Officers were sent to the scene for a report that a male pedestrian had been struck by a train. He was found lying on the tracks under a tanker car.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say there is no word on how he ended up on the tracks. The investigation is ongoing.

