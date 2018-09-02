Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A store clerk was stabbed during a robbery in downtown Pittsburgh early Sunday morning.

The robbery and assault occurred at Smithfield News at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Smithfield Street. According to police, an unidentified male entered the store and demanded money.

Point Park University police posted to their Facebook page alerting students of the incident.

The clerk was stabbed after trying to fight off the robber. The actor fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Pittsburgh Police, the clerk was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police urge anyone with information to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.