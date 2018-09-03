Forbes Avenue Reopened To Traffic
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car was left in a precarious position early Monday morning when it backed out over the edge of a parking garage in the city’s Oakland section.

The incident happened on the first floor of the parking garage at Forbes Avenue and McKee Place.

oakland parking garage 2 Car Removed After Backing Out Over Edge Of Oakland Parking Garage

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

Officials at the scene say a valet driver was behind the wheel at the time.

Forbes Avenue was shut down while the car was removed.

There is visible damage to the garage.

oakland parking garage 1 Car Removed After Backing Out Over Edge Of Oakland Parking Garage

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

There were no reported injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

