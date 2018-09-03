Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car was left in a precarious position early Monday morning when it backed out over the edge of a parking garage in the city’s Oakland section.

The incident happened on the first floor of the parking garage at Forbes Avenue and McKee Place.

Officials at the scene say a valet driver was behind the wheel at the time.

Forbes Avenue was shut down while the car was removed.

There is visible damage to the garage.

There were no reported injuries.

