PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a home invasion in Penn Hills early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to a home on Runnette Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.

When they arrived on the scene, they found two victims.

A 51-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, but a 65-year-old man had been badly beaten and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local trauma center. His current condition is unknown.

Police say the motive for the home invasion is believed to be robbery.

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477. Tips can be made anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing.

