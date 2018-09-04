BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
GLASSPORT (KDKA) — Several firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion while battling a two-alarm fire in Glassport this afternoon.

The house fire was first reported after 1 p.m. in rowhouses along Oak Way.

glassport fire 1 Firefighters Treated For Heat Exhaustion While Battling Glassport Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to emergency officials, the fire went to two alarms to call additional crews to the scene because of the extreme heat.

No word on the conditions of the firefighters who were treated.

glassport fire 2 Firefighters Treated For Heat Exhaustion While Battling Glassport Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

There’s also no word on what sparked the fire or the extent of the damage.

