GLASSPORT (KDKA) — Several firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion while battling a two-alarm fire in Glassport this afternoon.

The house fire was first reported after 1 p.m. in rowhouses along Oak Way.

According to emergency officials, the fire went to two alarms to call additional crews to the scene because of the extreme heat.

No word on the conditions of the firefighters who were treated.

There’s also no word on what sparked the fire or the extent of the damage.

