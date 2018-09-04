BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — A man was found dead near Slippery Rock University’s campus in Butler County on Tuesday.

The Rocket, school’s student-run newspaper, reports police were called to the Campus Edge Apartments.

Maintenance workers reportedly found the body after tenants complained about a strong smell.

Police and the coroner’s office were called to the scene to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

