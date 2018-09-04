Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SLIPPERY ROCK (KDKA) — A man was found dead near Slippery Rock University’s campus in Butler County on Tuesday.

The Rocket, school’s student-run newspaper, reports police were called to the Campus Edge Apartments.

Maintenance workers reportedly found the body after tenants complained about a strong smell.

JUST IN: The coroner arrived and the body has been removed. The deceased was reported to be a nearly 40 year-old man who had lived in the building for over a year. Maintenance staff found the body after residents noticed a large number of flies and a strong smell in the building. https://t.co/JaZckpLCQI — The Rocket (@SRURocket) September 4, 2018

Police and the coroner’s office were called to the scene to investigate.

