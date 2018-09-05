BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County early Wednesday morning.

The first crews were called to the 4100 block of James Drive around 4:15 a.m.

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

The fire chief on scene said the fire started in the living room. The home sustained significant smoke damage, but the fire itself had burned itself out by the time firefighters were arriving on the scene.

Four adults and a child were inside at the time. All of them got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting them.

