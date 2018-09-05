Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The summer season has come to an abrupt end for Just Ducky Tours.

A prerecorded message now informs people who call the company’s phone number that it is closed for the remainder of the 2018 season and staff will contact anyone with existing reservations.

The change is not reflected on the Just Ducky Tours website, where the company continues to promote available dates for tours through November.

A spokesperson for Just Ducky Tours was not immediately available to comment on the decision to suspend operations.

This abrupt end of Just Ducky Tours’ summer season comes as many similar companies across the nation struggle with declining ticket sales.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal published an article in which Just Ducky Tours’ co-owner said the number of passengers is down about a quarter to a third since a fatal accident involving a duck-style boat in Missouri on July 19.

“We have some repeat customers who are almost defiant,” Christopher D’Addario told the Wall Street Journal. “‘I’m getting on your boat because I know they’re safe,’ they say. Other people are afraid.”

Seventeen people died after the boat was overcome by strong waves during a storm in Branson, Missouri. There were 31 people on board at the time of the accident.