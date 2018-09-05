Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local singer says she will be off the stage for a while after she was attacked by a three German Shepherds.

Amy Demi is in a hospital bed at Allegheny General after the savage attack by the animals.

Demi is the lead singer of a local rock group Switch. The bad has a large following, and instead of being on stage, Demi is in a hospital recovering from what happened in a Penn Township home.

“I didn’t know what the heck was going on,” neighbor Zach Proskin said. “I was like, ‘why is there a cop sitting out here, why is this UPS truck sitting here.”

Proskin lives next door to the Durst Road home where, according to police, Demi, who works for UPS as a delivery person, was attacked. The three dogs tore into Demi, with the attack only ending when the owner, Matt Zavarella, pulled the dogs off her.

Proskin said he had an encounter before with the dogs.

“She gave me a little love nip. No blood drawn. I asked (Zavarella) if the dogs were good on the rabies and vaccines (and Zavarella) said yeah.”

While Proskin wasn’t injured, Demi suffered bite and puncture wounds that required four surgeries so far. Her boyfriend, Bob Armstrong, told KDKA that she is in incredible pain and is traumatized.

All three dogs are in the custody of a Pennsylvania dog warden. They are quarantined until the investigation into the attack is complete.