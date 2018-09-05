  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery and stabbing at the Smithfield News convenience store on Sunday.

On Wednesday at approximately 11:02 a.m., 46-year-old Timi Lamar Lewis was arrested by police without incident near Sixth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

timi lewis Police Arrest Suspected Smithfield Street Robber In Pittsburgh

Timi Lamar Lewis (Photo Courtesy of The City Of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Police say that on Sunday at approximately 2:15 a.m., Lewis approached the cash register of the store located on the 100 block of Smithfield Street, pulled out a knife and began taking money from an open cash drawer. The store employee attempted to fight him off and was stabbed during the altercation.

The store employee was transported to the hospital in stable condition with multiple stab wounds.

Lewis is in the Allegheny County Jail facing charges to include aggravated assault, robbery and possessing instruments of crime.

