(KDKA) – Fallout continues in the wake of the grand jury report on clergy sex abuse.

There are now accusations against Anthony Bosco, the former Bishop of Greensburg and the former Auxiliary Bishop of the Pittsburgh Diocese.

Bosco is deceased, but is now accused of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1960s.

Responding to a call to its clergy abuse hotline, the Diocese of Pittsburgh forwarded the allegations to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office.

The complaint alleges that then Monsignor Bosco engaged in sexual misconduct – the inappropriate touching of a nursing student while he was chaplain and instructor at the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing.

The diocese is forwarding all complaints to the DA regardless of when the incidents occurred.

“This is the first and only allegation the diocese has received against Bishop Bosco,” the Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a statement.

Bosco, a Pittsburgh priest, was ordained an auxiliary bishop for Pittsburgh in 1970 and was bishop of the Greensburg diocese from 1987 until his retirement in 2004. He died in 2013.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik said, “The Diocese of Pittsburgh continues to respond to those who have been hurt by representatives of the Church. The healing of victims is paramount to us.”

In a separate statement, the Diocese of Greensburg said it supports an investigation into Bosco.

“I believe Bishop Bosco would have understood why the Diocese of Pittsburgh made the report and publicized the allegation for the sake of seeking justice,” Bishop Edward C. Malesic said.

“As Bishops, we must do much more than just listen to the calls for transparency and action. We must respond quickly and consistently to allegations and send the message that no person’s voice should go unheard just because time has passed.”