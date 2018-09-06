PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you bought chicken in the month of July, you may want to check your freezer.

Wayne Farms, LLC is recalling 438,960 pounds of its frozen, fully cooked chicken that may be tainted with metal.

According to a statement released by the USDA, the chicken was processed between July 4 through July 17, 2018. The recall was issued following a customer complaint that the company received on July 27.

The food manufacturer reported that there have been no injuries as a result of consuming the chicken.

To see if you purchased this chicken, look at the labels here.