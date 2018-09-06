Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A roof collapsed at a Duquesne Heights home Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Rutledge Street near Edith Street.

Crews had been working on a roof over a porch for several days, and they were on ladders continuing their work when the roof collapsed.

Nobody was trapped at the time and nobody was seriously hurt.

Marybeth Miller lives across the street and called 911.

“I was sitting in my dining room working on my iPad and I heard a very loud crash. I immediately ran outside and saw what was happening and called 911,” she said.

Miller says there are three rental units in the building.

“I went to the back of the building and checked on each of [the residents] to make sure that they were safe and they are,” she said.

