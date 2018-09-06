SEVERE WEATHER:Thunderstorm And Flood Warnings Issued For Parts Of Area
By Paul Martino
CENTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A house in Butler County was struck by lightning and caught fire.

Witnesses say that a storm moved into the area but after they heard a loud boom and saw lightning, all that they could do was watch a neighbors house burn.

The home that sits off of Moore Road in Center Township, Butler County was engulfed in flames within minutes, according to neighbors.

“This went so quickly,” said Edye Potts. “It was up in flames, like I said, in the time from the kitchen and the living room.”

No one was injured in the blaze but the family did not speak with media.

As for neighbors, many are still in disbelief.

“Just devastating,” said Potts. “My heart bleeds for them. They lost all their memories there. It’s just sad.”

Officials have not yet released the amount of damage.

